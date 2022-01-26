Boys basketball

School Win Loss

Sparrows Point 4 4

Dundalk 2 2

Patapsco 1 7

Recent results

Overlea 76, Sparrows Point 52

Pikesville 63, Patapsco 43

Loch Raven 88, Patapsco 53

Sparrows Point 38, Carver Center 20

New Town 92, Patapsco 33

Hereford 58, Sparrows Point 41

Parkville 91, Patapsco 43

Loch Raven 76, Sparrows Point 54

Dundalk 66, Pikesville 55

Upcoming games

Friday, Jan. 28

Sparrows Point at New Town, 5:30 p.m.

Patapsco at Hereford, 5:30 p.m.

Dundalk at Dulaney, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

Edgewood at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Kenwood at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Dundalk at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.

Patapsco at Carver Center, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Carver Center at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

New Town at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Milford Mill at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

Pikesville at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.

Scores and schedules are as of

Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.

