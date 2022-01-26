Girls basketball

School Win Loss

Sparrows Point 7 1

Patapsco 1 5

Dundalk 0 6

Recent results

Pikesville 87, Patapsco 13

Sparrows Point 51, Parkville 31

Loch Raven 52, Patapsco 11

Sparrows Point 46, Carver 38

New Town 52, Patapsco 7

Hereford 67, Sparrows Point 37

Sparrows Point 31, Loch Raven 20

Parkville 65, Patapsco 17

Pikesville 84, Dundalk 5

Upcoming games

Friday, Jan. 28

Dulaney at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

New Town at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.

Hereford at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan 31

Sparrows Point at Kenwood, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Sparrows Point at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Carver Center at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Dundalk at Carver Center, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Dundalk at New Town, 5:30 p.m.

Sparrows Point at Pikesville, 5:30 p.m.

Patapsco at Milford Mill, 5:30 p.m.

