The Dundalk Heritage Fair will open Friday, July 1, at 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the fair will open at 12 p.m. and on all three days the fair will stay open until 10 p.m.
The Dundalk Heritage Fair features three stages: Shipway, Dunmanway and the Garden. Tickets are only available on the day of the performance. Admission into the park is your ticket to the concert. No backstage passes are available.
Seating is first come, first serve. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed for entertainment. It is up to the individual performers to decide whether to sell merchandise and participate in meet and greets. For further information, people can visit www.dundalkheritagefair.com/faq.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Garden stage
Karaoke from 1-4 p.m.
Friday
Shipway stage
4 p.m. — Chesapeake Sons (Country/Southern Rock)
7 p.m. — Opening Ceremony (Songs by the Chorus of the Chesapeake)
7:30 p.m. — Gazze (Celebrating 50 years)
Dunmanway stage
4:30 p.m. — Midnite Run (Classic Rock)
7 p.m. — Free Range Blue (Bluegrass-Variety)
Saturday
Shipway stage
1:30 p.m. — High Voltage (AC/DC)
4:30 p.m. — Dean Crawford & the Dunn’s River Band (Country)
8 p.m. — Slaughter
Dunmanway stage
1 p.m. — Nerve (Teenage band from Sparrows Point High School — Variety)
3:30 p.m. — The Gigs (Variety)
7 p.m. — Gene Vincentt and The Cadillac Cruisers / Road House Horns
Sunday
Shipway stage
2 p.m. — Belair Alumni Jazz Ensemble (Sounds of the Big Bands)
