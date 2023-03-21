Dundalk High School student Luis Cáceres-Gutiérrez has been selected as a 2023 Carson Scholar, commending the junior’s academic achievement, integrity, and civic responsibility.
Cáceres-Gutiérrez will receive a $1,000 scholarship award for his college education, as well as be given a medal and certificate for the achievement.
The Carson Scholars Fund was originally created by famous Dr. Ben Carson in 1996. Carson was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and one of the world’s leading brain surgeons.
The fund gives away 500 scholarships every year and has awarded over 8,000 scholarships since its implementation. What makes this scholarship particularly unique is how it is open to students from freshman to senior year who “excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities.”
“He’s dedicated and just an honorable individual — a real go-getter,” said Dundalk High School Principal Paul Satterfield.
The recently turned 17-year-old has already had hefty experience in conducting research on COVID-19 patients. Cáceres-Gutiérrez previously talked about how he worked with Dr. Fernando Valerio every day last summer until coming back to school at Dundalk High School. He explained how he helped the doctor with research for finding treatments via a nasal spray to reduce the stay of covid patients in ICUs.
Cáceres-Gutiérrez looks to attend Johns Hopkins University and study neuroscience — a subject that has piqued his curiosity since he was child.
“I have always been fascinated by the brain and that’s actually how I got to know Ben Carson,” Cáceres-Gutiérrez said.
According to the young scholar, he was 11 when he began researching about the human cranium, which is how Cáceres-Gutiérrez would discover the Carson Scholars Fund only six years before being awarded the scholarship himself.
Though he was born in the United States, Cáceres-Gutiérrez spent much of his adolescence in the city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where he remembers his hometown fondly as a strong supporting cast that enabled him to learn more.
“In Latin American countries, there seems to be a more sense of community, so I knew everybody around and they knew me as well,” Cáceres-Gutiérrez said.
With four libraries on each corner of where he grew up in Honduras, Cáceres-Gutiérrez credits the access to those facilities as motivation to read and further dive into his interest in the brain.
Cáceres-Gutiérrez detailed his routine in San Pedro Sula waking up every morning at 5 a.m. to go to school. After class was over, he would then be at his parents’ barbershop doing homework before “doing what he loves do” which is reading or going for a walk in the city.
“Regarding academic achievement, I would have to attribute that focus to my parents,” Cáceres-Gutiérrez said. “My parents really wanted me to strive to have a better life — they were both equally an influence in that regard.”
Cáceres-Gutiérrez also credits the fact that he grew up without an abundance of technology, as another driver for pursuit of academia. Paperbound books and neighborhood walks were viable substitutes to the absence of having commodities like an iPhone.
It wouldn’t be until December of 2021 when Cáceres-Gutiérrez would attend Dundalk High School. He remembered how he wanted to apply for the scholarship right then and there, but it was too late to inquire since recipients of the Carson Scholar Fund must be nominated.
“I was fresh into the school system here and I barely understood what was going on,” Cáceres-Gutiérrez said. “Now in eleventh grade, I understand how the water runs.”
Cáceres-Gutiérrez would ultimately be recommended for the scholarship by his mentor Dr. Karla Guzman de Gordon, an anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins, who would connect the young man with Dr. Ben Carson himself.
“She told Ben Carson, who was basically her boss back then, and she told him about me, and with her help Dr. Carson sent me a letter,” Cáceres-Gutiérrez said. “That motivated me even more to apply.”
Nominated for the Carson Scholar Fund in October of last year, Cáceres-Gutiérrez would go onto send his application in the beginning of January only to hear he had been awarded the scholarship on Friday, March 3 — three days after his birthday.
“Try to feed your imagination as much as you can because your imagination is the birthplace where most of your desires to achieve something are born,” Cáceres-Gutiérrez said. “You can feed your imagination, for instance, by reading but also you have to implement action — you can have a vision, you can have a mission but if you don’t implement action, you only have a dream that can easily perish.”
