Luis Cáceres-Gutiérrez

Luis Cáceres-Gutiérrez

 Courtesy of Lisa Shipley

Dundalk High School student Luis Cáceres-Gutiérrez has been selected as a 2023 Carson Scholar, commending the junior’s academic achievement, integrity, and civic responsibility.

Cáceres-Gutiérrez will receive a $1,000 scholarship award for his college education, as well as be given a medal and certificate for the achievement.

