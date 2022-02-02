  • Alexander John Weber, 34, and Codi Lynn Rose, 27, both of Rockbourne Road.
  • Westley James Wade, Sr., 45, and Cynthia Maria Best, 54, both of Sandy Plains Road.
  • Elizabeth Sara Baker, 36, of Seabright Avenue and Garry Owen Bressler, 49, of Kenwood Avenue.
  • Mark Michael Mcdonald, 33, and Stephanie Lee Martin, 34, both of Kirkleigh Road.
  • Terri Lynn Jones, 54, of Eastship Road and Paulette Amelia Perel, 57, of Stockbridge, Ga.
  • Sonya Louise Rogers, 37, of Four Seasons Court, and Thomas Lee Brandley II, 32, of North Schroeder Street
  • Nicholas Charles Harper, 32, of Kinship Road, and Sararat That, 28, of Silver Spring
  • Brandon Carl Adams, 33, and Jessica Lynn Law, 35, both of Delvale Avenue
  • Darrell Dwayne Hill, 60, and Barbara Ann Miller, 59, both of West Avenue
  • Nneka Ugomma Nwokeafor, 33, and Jerron Duff, 35, both of Seaworthy Way
  • Frederick Arthur Cornell, III, 70, of Searles Road, and Magdalena Van Der Westheizen, 63, of Hankey, South Africa
  • Ernest Andrew Thomas, 61, of Stokesley Road, and Niya Alya Ali, 57, of Glen Shannon Court
  • Megan Margaret Graff, 35, and Ian Jermaine Whye, 40, both of Willow Spring Road
  • Manlio Francisco Rivera Portillo, 44, and Rina Patricia Guevara Portillo, 35, both of Inverton Road
  • Darlene Ann Burr, 60, and Edward Earl Wilson, Jr., 58, of Alvah Avenue
  • Ben Thomas Horner, 25, of Estelle Avenue and Blanca Linda Romero, 21, of East Pratt Street
  • Joseph Allen Bossalina, Sr., 58, and Dawn Marie Sluss, 57, both of Chesapeake Avenue.
  • Antonio Bristol, 43, of Eastbrook Avenue, and Tekiah Allen, 31, of Kenwood Avenue
  • Esmeralda Del Carmen Flores Torres, 23, and Omar Alfredo Isaguirre, 30, both of Berkshire Road.
  • Jessica Marie Horton, 32, and Christopher Edward Spraker, 30, both of South Macon Street.
  • Isaias Josue Medrano Vasquez, 30, and Sonia Marisela Vasquez Orelllana, 35, both of Hornel Street.
  • Brian Edward Bunce, 54, of Marne Avenue and Hrisovalanti Georgia Katanakis, 37, of Ellinwood Road.
  • Carlos Humberto Juarez Ixtecoc, 32, and Ruth Gloribel Sanchez Hernandez, 37, both of Bonsal Street.

...and a warm Dundalk congratulations to Eagle fans Megan Trinite Rudolph, 27, and Lauren Nicole Reaves, 27, both of Reisterstown. Best wishes!

