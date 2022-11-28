Last Friday, Nov. 25, Dundalk lost a close game 6-0 to Arundel in a rematch of last year’s semi-finals that saw the Owls’ season come to a bitter end.

The defeat came at the hands of offensive struggles and defensive fatigue that lead to the Wildcats getting an upper hand in the third quarter, where the Owls failed to even the score before the game’s conclusion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.