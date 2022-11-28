Last Friday, Nov. 25, Dundalk lost a close game 6-0 to Arundel in a rematch of last year’s semi-finals that saw the Owls’ season come to a bitter end.
The defeat came at the hands of offensive struggles and defensive fatigue that lead to the Wildcats getting an upper hand in the third quarter, where the Owls failed to even the score before the game’s conclusion.
Ultimately, Arundel scored by having two big yard plays — one 32-yard rush that set up the Wildcats for a 25-yard rushing touchdown.
“Arundel is a solid well-coached team,” said Owls Head Coach Tom Abel. “This is what happens when two well-coached teams meet — it’s a battle of inches.”
Still, Abel remains proud of his team for “letting it all out there on the field” and describes the group of young men as being “special.”
“I’m proud of those guys,” Abel said. “It was a tough loss but I know my guys laid it all out there on the field — I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they put.”
Staunch defensive stops, hard-hitting tackles and punts — a lot of punts — forced the matchup between the two schools to come down to a last-minute drive from senior quarterback Ja Bonner that was eventually unsuccessful.
The Wildcats’ defense were effective in shutting down Owl’s running back Jordan Fiorenza and the rest of Dundalk’s rushing core.
Though both teams began the game with slow offensive starts, Dundalk’s once-impenetrable defense rallied their team through the first half of the semi-final by stopping the Wildcats on every drive and even forcing Arundel to turn the ball over twice.
“Our defense is a pressure-based formation — we like to recognize and understand what offenses are trying to attack and we like to counter,” Abel said.
Until Friday's game, the Owls’ defense had refused any opposing team to score in this year’s playoffs.
Abel credits senior middle linebacker Kevaun Briscoe for being a consistent, dominant force in the defense throughout the year, and especially during last week’s game.
“He’s been my starting middle linebacker for three years,” Abel said. “He makes a lot of calls and in-game adjustments — he’s like another coach on the field for me.”
With the first quarter devolving into a punt contest, the second quarter saw the Owls’ recover a fumble on defense and notch an interception in the end zone that provided the offense with enough chances to go on the scoreboard.
However, the Wildcats held their own against Dundalk through hard pressure on Bonner and stuffing Fiorenza at the line of scrimmage no matter where the ball was placed.
As the offense grew frustrated with miscommunication and efficiency issues, tempers flared as an Owl and a Wildcat engaged in a minor scuffle that sent both players to the sideline for the remainder of the quarter.
“Our offensive line struggled up front,” Abel said. “We were just confused watching the film and we weren’t blocking the right guys — there were a couple plays were we did block the right guy but we just missed.”
At the start of the second half, both teams’ offenses remained at a stalemate with each other before Wildcats’ Ahmad Taylor punched it into the end zone for a 20-yard score. After missing the extra point, Arundel was only up by 6 with two minutes remaining the third quarter.
“Ahmad is a solid player,” Abel said. “Unfortunately [our defense] got tired and missed two big plays and they capitalized.”
The emotions from the Dundalk crowd at the Nest began to intensify, as the Owls’ season was on the line and came down to their play in the fourth and final quarter.
With the pressure on the Owls to somehow find the end zone late in the game, costly penalties and missed opportunities were the downfall of the team.
On top of a battered Fiorenza to start the fourth quarter, Dundalk’s offense suffered an illegal shift penalty before junior running back Joey Kasprzak missed a catch on a slant pass that would have moved the chains for the Owls.
Time ticked down to the game’s final four minutes, as the Owls’ last offensive possession began on their 18-yard line.
All seemed lost before quarterback Ja Bonner refused to go down without a fight.
Immediately, Bonner tossed a first down pass to senior wide receiver Kamari Brathwaite where life was resurrected at the Nest as fans cheered for the hope that the game is still alive.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” Abel said. “Being able to spread the ball out a little bit would have been helpful, and as you seen later in the game, we were able to throw the ball and that’s an adjustment we should have made earlier.”
Bonner would go on to complete three more passes to his wide receivers that brought the Owls almost to half-field with a little over two minutes to go in the final quarter.
Succumbing to two consecutive sacks, Bonner resiliently hung onto the game by throwing a 55-yard bomb to senior wide receiver Jacob Knighton that catapulted Dundalk to Arundel’s 5-yard line with under a minute left in the game.
Unfortunately, with only 24 seconds ticking down, Bonner threw a game-sealing interception that put the nail in the coffin for Dundalk’s season.
