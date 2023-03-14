Over the weekend, Dundalk residents braved cold, blustery weather to see the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Local leaders, organizations and businesses participated in this year’s parade to kick off the shamrock holiday’s festivities after a three-year hiatus. Police sectioned off streets from Liberty to Dunmanway to Trading Place, as attendees saw a myriad of attractions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.