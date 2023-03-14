Over the weekend, Dundalk residents braved cold, blustery weather to see the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Local leaders, organizations and businesses participated in this year’s parade to kick off the shamrock holiday’s festivities after a three-year hiatus. Police sectioned off streets from Liberty to Dunmanway to Trading Place, as attendees saw a myriad of attractions.
The Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce usually organizes an annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March leading up to the holiday itself, however, the parade had to be canceled for the last three years due to the pandemic and uncooperative weather.
But the luck of the Irish was on their side this year, as more than 35 floats marched through the streets of Dundalk to community members’ delight.
“It felt good to get out and interact with our community and businesses this year,” said Chamber of Commerce president Dawn Frazier. “We were very sad to have canceled due to the rain the last couple years.”
Attendee Richard Paugh came to watch the parade this year with his wife, where they both have lived in Dundalk for 45 years. Paugh and his wife view the annual parade as a time they can pridefully celebrate their Irish heritage and hopefully look to keep on attending in the years to come.
“It’s been like four years so this can jog everyone’s memories and everybody can start coming back,” said Paugh.
The local St. Patrick’s Day Parade began as an idea from Lil Tirschman and Bill Thorpe in an effort to highlight Dundalk’s history and connection to Ireland.
“I started that parade by myself and I knew nothing — nothing — about putting on a parade,” Tirschman said. “I got a lot of help from a lot of different people and it kept on growing.”
Dundalk is a community that has its roots tied to Ireland as it shares the same moniker of a town in the Emerald Isle.
The community’s name came about when Henry McShane moved to the area in 1895, where the Irish immigrant founded the McShane Bell Foundry. The foundry built iron pipes and furnace fittings on the far southeastern outskirts in Baltimore. When Baltimore and Sparrows Point railroad companies asked for the name of McShane’s foundry depot, he landed on Dundalk — after the town of his birthplace in Ireland.
To this day, the McShane Bell Foundry has a float in the community’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade every year. The foundry, which now operates in Glen Burnie, presents two gargantuan bells, 3,000 pounds each pulled by pickup as the McShane family walk alongside to rally up the crowd.
“I think the McShane bells got to win it,” said attendee Joan Murphy. “It’s just great to be out and about again.”
But the parade never stops there, as multiple pipers and bands march down Trading Place donning traditional kilts and high knee socks. Pipe Major Megan Amoss lead the Baltimore City Pipe Band first through Dundalk’s streets, with separate pipers Dan Lyden. Duncan Moore, Geoff Douglass and Andy Mcintyre mixed into different parade brigades.
Couple the sounds of Irish drinking songs with echoes of McShane’s bells, it seemed as if Dundalk, Maryland had merged with its Irish counterpart across the Atlantic Ocean.
This year, Dennis McCartney closed out the parade dressed as Notre Dame’s famous Leprechaun mascot strutting the last stretch of the route.
“I’m a hometown boy,” McCartney said. “A lot of my classmates support the parade and the fundraiser and it means a lot to them.”
