A 43-year-old man died on March 2 in Dundalk after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds, Baltimore County police said in a press release. 

Police found the victim, Tayvon Scott, at the 1900 block of Ewald Avenue, and Scott was then transported to an area hospital, where he later died. 

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask that anyone with information on this case call 410-307-2020.

