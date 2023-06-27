Irene Spatafore of Angels Supporting Your Troops

Irene Spatafore is the founder of Angels Supporting Your Troops. Irene and her Angels ship care packages year-round to soldiers overseas.

As we get ready to celebrate another Independence Day, it’s important to remember those who fought — and fight today — for our great country.

Every year, Irene Spatafore rides in the Independence Day Parade for Angels Supporting Your Troops, a nonprofit that ships care packages to American soldiers serving overseas.

  

