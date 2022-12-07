North Point library

The North Point branch of the Baltimore County Public Library.

 File Photo

Baltimore County Public Libraries are accepting new and unused donations from the community to help families in need this holiday season.

From now until Friday, Dec. 16 during normal business hours — Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers are welcome to drop off their donations inside the bin labeled “community donation drive” that is near the entrance of any of BCPL’s 19 branches.

