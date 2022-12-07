Baltimore County Public Libraries are accepting new and unused donations from the community to help families in need this holiday season.
From now until Friday, Dec. 16 during normal business hours — Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers are welcome to drop off their donations inside the bin labeled “community donation drive” that is near the entrance of any of BCPL’s 19 branches.
“Baltimore County Public Library is more than books, it is a community connector,” says a BCPL release. “We love being able to have a small part in making the holidays a little happier for families in need.”
Donations include new and unused play items, toiletries, household items, nonperishables and more. Residents with questions about the collection or the organizations’ specific needs are advised to contact their local branches directly.
To benefit the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks, the Sollers Point Branch is accepting donations of play items including:
Collector’s items
Craft supplies
Games
New, unwrapped toys
Puzzles
Sports equipment
North Point Library is accepting donations to benefit the Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, based in Dundalk. New and unused items to donate at the North Point Library include:
Baby items (diapers, wipes)
Bath towels and washcloths
Books
Clothes, including undergarments
Hand sanitizer
Household items
Masks
Pillows
Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash)
Queen or twin bed sheets, air mattress or “bed in a bag”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.