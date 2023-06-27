Caring Hands Adult Medical Daycare (AMDC) is set to open its doors at a new location at 7408 Holabird Avenue in July that will work in tandem with a separate physical therapy facility and mental health center.
Caring Hands AMDC has been providing services to the community since 2003. The local adult daycare is specifically designed to be a place where clients can meet new friends, engage in social activities and keep active through exercise. According to director Milana Kargman-Klein, the move allows Dundalk’s Caring Hands to serve a more people, as well as offer a variety of up-to-date amenities.
Leaving their soon-to-old old facility on Shipping Place, the new 20,000 square-foot Caring Hands building is set to serve 196 clients that comes with a pool room, library, movie theater and gymnasium.
“In our current location, the capacity is 160 clients,” Kargman-Klein said. “Pre-covid we are at like 125 clients, but right now we’re peaking at 100 clients.”
With a median age of clients ranging from 16-years-old to 100-years-old, Dundalk’s Caring Hands facility helps serve elderly clients as well as young people with special needs.
Along with multiple special one-on-one caring rooms, new Caring Hands facility on Holabird Avenue comes with a computer lab to learn how to be more technologically-savvy.
“We were talking to the clients about coming in here and doing classes, and they’re just super excited to learn how to do a lot of the things we take for granted,” Kargman-Klein said.
Meanwhile, Caring Hands’ new facility will also bring the behavioral health service Kargman Center and psychiatric rehabilitation service PRP Learning Center with them as well. Both the Kargman Center and PRP Leaning Center will be located upstairs from Caring Hands.
According to PRP Leaning Center director Anana Albritton, counselors help their clients function in everyday society by demonstrating how to obtain a job, socialize and how to access services.
“We help people with severe mental illness but are still in the community,” said director Anana Albritton. “Because they have mental health issues, we don’t look at it as disabilities.”
The 3,000 square-foot PRP Leaning Center has three classrooms and one computer lab that allows clients to attend classes virtually across different states, according to Albritton.
Like its next door neighbor, the Kargman Centeris another 3,000 square-foot facility that provides health care coordination to help clients access resources. Employees at the Kargman Center are trained in fields such as social work, psychology and counseling.
