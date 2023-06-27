Ribbon Cutting

Milana Kargman-Klein (center) holds the pair of scissors before officially cutting the ribbon for Caring Hands’ new facility on Holabird Avenue.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

Caring Hands Adult Medical Daycare (AMDC) is set to open its doors at a new location at 7408 Holabird Avenue in July that will work in tandem with a separate physical therapy facility and mental health center.

Caring Hands AMDC has been providing services to the community since 2003. The local adult daycare is specifically designed to be a place where clients can meet new friends, engage in social activities and keep active through exercise. According to director Milana Kargman-Klein, the move allows Dundalk’s Caring Hands to serve a more people, as well as offer a variety of up-to-date amenities.

  

