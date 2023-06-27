Another summer season, another Heritage Fair with volunteers banding together to coordinate a weekend-long event that is expected to be a full bounce back from the pandemic years.
Two weeks from the opening day this Friday, June 30, trailers can be seen pulling along the side of Heritage Park, as volunteers put up a chainlink fence that stretches the entire perimeter of the park.
However, organizers for this year’s Heritage Fair are pulling out all the stops.
The Heritage Association of Dundalk have eagerly set up multiple stages, vendors, tents and especially rides, in hopes to bring back that same passion for the fair after having to scale back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coming into Covid, it was completely different where you’re not having a fair,” Heritage Fair president Eric Davis said.
Even coming out of the pandemic, it was hard for Davis to find, book and coordinate a big attraction for families at the Heritage Fair: carnival rides. According to Davis, the pandemic caused many nearby carnival companies like Shawn and Sons to downsize to the point that they can only handle one event at a time.
The Heritage Fair was ultimately slashed from their event list.
“Most of your carnival companies went that route,” Davis said. “They didn’t have the staff.”
Enter Houghton Enterprises, an amusement ride supplier based in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Houghton Enterprises has already set up rides near Dundalk Elementary School, across from Heritage Park, to fill a big amusement hole.
According to Davis, Houghton Enterprises could potentially become a permanent fixture for years to come at the fair based on how well attendance is. The carnival company will even open their rides a day early for a preview night on Thursday, June 29, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Attendees will be able to join up to 12 carnival rides, a full midway filled with children’s games, as well as an entire food pavilion, according to Davis.
With carnival at the Heritage Fair back in action, it takes a village of volunteers to transform the park into a full-blown live music festival. Bob Fogle begins calling musical acts to perform at fair in December, where the 86-year-old organizer has scheduled over 20 acts for this year’s event.
This year’s lineup offers familiar faces as well as newcomers. The McCartney Experience is set to return to the Shipway Stage and kick off the fair on Friday evening at 8 p.m. Led by vocalist Jed Duvall, who could be considered a clone of Paul McCartney, the band looks to take the stage and play some crowd favorites from The Beatles and Wings.
“The Heritage fair has always been a big showcase for a lot of really, really good bands,” Duvall said. “As soon as we were in a position so that we could, it was a real thrill for us to be asked to be part of it.”
But the fair also displays a myriad of different music for everybody. Whether its bluegrass, classic rock, big hair bands or country music, all are welcomed to the stage for the love of the country and the Dundalk community. This year specifically brings in a diverse lineup of Irish folk music, latino rock and pop, and salsa music from performers like Corkers, The Bad Hombres and Patrick Alban & Noche Latina.
However, legendary rock band Crack the Sky will take the stage on Shipway as the headlining act on Sunday, July 2, at 8 p.m. to close this year’s Heritage Fair. Crack the Sky frontman John Palumbo and his bandmates are prepared to play their classics from decades ago, as well as some songs off their new acoustic album, “From The Wood.”
This will be the band’s fourth time performing at the Heritage Fair after rocking out in 2015, 2018 and 2021. When asked why the band keeps coming Dundalk, Palumbo says the community reminds him of his hometown of Weirton, West Virginia.
“I heard [Dundalk] was a blue-collar area and that’s where I came from, a blue-collar area,” Palumbo said. “I really thought it was a cute town.”
