Another summer season, another Heritage Fair with volunteers banding together to coordinate a weekend-long event that is expected to be a full bounce back from the pandemic years.

Two weeks from the opening day this Friday, June 30, trailers can be seen pulling along the side of Heritage Park, as volunteers put up a chainlink fence that stretches the entire perimeter of the park.

  

