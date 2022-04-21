As part of a cleanup organized by Maryland Waterways Foundation to improve the health of Bear Creek, a tributary to the Chesapeake Bay, more than 100 community members, many wearing safety vests, gloves and boots, picked up trash from the sides of Grays Road, which is near the creek, on April 17 in Dundalk.
Representing a large share of the volunteers were local Scout Troops; MWF’s cofounder and longtime advocate for clean waterways Sam Weaver, who is now 72 years old, said his organization tries to help youth become more involved in the protection of one of Maryland’s most valuable natural resources, the Chesapeake Bay.
If, Weaver said, children do not learn to take care of the Bay, which is the largest estuary in the U.S., then they will be “swimming and playing in a toilet.”
“There is only one Chesapeake Bay, and if you screw it up,” he adds, “you can’t order a new one.”
Having the scouts and other volunteers at the cleanup “opens their eyes” to see the importance of picking up litter, organization cofounder Karen Wynn said.
Weaver and Wynn founded the organization in 2019 with a mission to clean up the Bay, and through cleanups they have conducted, they’ve removed thousands of pounds of trash on the streets, which can end up in waterways.
“The idea is to stop the trash now, because doing that is easier than chasing it down the river,” Weaver said, adding that trash does not just magically disappear and often ends up in streams, rivers and creeks and eventually the Bay.
“Everything from here flows into the water or affects the waterways, which, in turn, will affect you back,” Wynn said.
Also, to show support for the organization’s cleanup was Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, who said the efforts tied in well with BaltCo Litter Blitz 2022, which is the county’s anti-litter campaign set for the month of April.
“It is a thrill to see so many community members here to support clean waterways and take trash out of the environment,” Olszewski said.
