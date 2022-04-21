“I don’t want to eat crab that smells like a toilet,” one woman said.
“I bought my house a year ago, and I thought I was coming into a gold mine. Now I think I’m coming into a s*** mine,” one man said.
Fecal waste discharge from Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant into Back River, and continued lack of facility maintenance and oversight, have left local residents short, frustrated and angry, and these are just a couple of the comments from an April 12 Back River Restoration Committee public meeting, during which people expressed their grievances with Baltimore City, the owner and operator of the plant, and alleged gross mismanagement.
“I am fired up,” Del. Robin Grammer said at the meeting. “I am past the point of hoping Baltimore City is going to do the right thing. (The city) knew about this problem, and they have failed us.”
In March, the independent agency Maryland Environmental Service was directed by Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles to take over operations at the plant, and an employee from the Maryland Department of the Environment addressed questions at the meeting about the state takeover and provided a timeline of progress points and challenges ahead in the state’s efforts to return the facility to compliance with environmental laws.
“I appreciate the passion. I understand the anger,” Lee Currey, the director of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Water and Science Administration, said. “What we have seen since late 2019 and early 2020 are facility conditions that are worse than what we have seen in the past, and we, as the department, are using all of the tools that we have to change this tragic situation.”
Currey said a couple of those tools were to file suit against the city and issue the directive to MES, drastic actions that shows just how pressing the situation is, he said. MES will operate the facility until the state determines the nonprofit is no longer needed there.
“MES is the right (entity) to engage and help with this problem,” Currey said, adding that the nonprofit maintains wastewater facilities across Maryland and has extensive knowledge and expertise. “We recognize the dire situation, and what I am committed to and what the department is committed to is to resolve this situation.”
MES, he said, has staff on duty at the facility 24 hours a day and a faster procurement process for materials to respond to the situation, and is, as of now, replacing the facility’s sewage pumps. Bringing the plant into compliance will not happen overnight and will likely take months, though a report presenting results of a comprehensive evaluation of the plant is due from MES on June 6. And that will be on the state website, he said.
“This is important. This is an urgent issue. This is an emergency situation,” Currey said. “I’d like to restore some of the trust.”
Another discussion topic related to the facility was House Bill 649, which establishes inspection and reporting requirements for sewage treatment plants that are noncompliant with permit conditions.
Grammer got an amendment on the bill that would require the Department of the Environment to maintain a list of noncompliant facilities on its website and to provide certain lawmakers with a monthly link to the list.
“So, this legislation allows us to go to MES and say, “We are not going to f*** around anymore. Where is the g****** report?”, Grammer said. “It sounds like a clown world, but we have human feces floating in the (Chesapeake Bay). And it has been years at this point.”
The bill also establishes administrative penalties for permitees in “significant noncompliance” of laws or permit requirements.
Several meeting attendees asked how they could also get involved to help accelerate progress at the facility, and Alice Volpitta, the nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore’s new Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper, offered the opportunity to do just that. Her organization, which also filed a lawsuit against the city over issues at the plant, is launching a pilot program for community members to collect samples in Back River for lab testing of bacteria, and she said to connect with her, if interested. Results would be published on a map, so residents can make informed decisions on how they will interact with the river and hold those in charge accountable.
“We have to work together to make the difference, and the only way we can do that is as a team. We are powerful. Our voices are powerful,” Sen. Johnny Salling said at the meeting. “It takes a village, and we are that village.”
