A natural-born leader, full of life and richness and always showing love toward others, 55-year-old Tanya Jones left the world too soon, yet left it a better place than she found it, according to friends, family and community members who knew her. Departing this life on Feb. 15, 2022, Jones will forever be remembered, her loved ones said, by her joy and vivacious spirit, and how beloved she was by those around her.
Many of her loved ones memorialized her at a service held at Dundalk Community Theatre on March 12, in part to remind everyone of the imprint that she left on their lives.
“Some people should not be allowed to leave us, and such a one is Tanya Jones,” Community College of Baltimore County President Sandra Kurtinitis said about the Dundalk campus director at the service. “In a college as large as this, it is rare to find someone about whom no one has a negative word to say; such a one is Tanya.”
Jones served as campus director for 10 years, and, prior to that, as the college’s Professional Development Center director for eight years.
“She looked after the campus, the college, everyone in it and outside of it for 18 years,” Kurtinitis said. “She was much adored by the people with whom she had interaction.”
For these reasons, the CCBC Board of Trustees, Kurtinitis announced, granted Jones emeritus status as campus director, and also named one of the roads near the campus’s main entrance “Tanya Jones Drive,” which, Kurtinitis said, is fitting because it denotes the drive that Jones had. Now, she adds, no one will be able to turn onto campus without thinking of Jones.
“Heroes and heroines are people, like Tanya, who, in every word and every dead, emanated from a powerful spirit of commitment,” Kurtinitis said, noting that Jones always did everything in her power to make a difference in other people’s lives.
Jones’ cousin, and a professor in the CCBC law department, Meisha Grimes, also announced at the service, on behalf of the college, that a scholarship would be created in Jones’ name to memorialize her, and that her family made a contribution to the fund.
“I was blessed to engage with (Jones’) work as a colleague as well as outside of work, and I can tell you that she was just as passionate about CCBC outside of work,” Grimes said, adding that the CCBC Foundation and other sponsors have also organized a 5K walk in her honor.
Not only was Jones recognized by the college for her achievement and service, but she also received honorary citations from several local elected officials, including U.S. Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. District 8 Dels. Harry Bhandari and Carl Jackson, state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier and Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones also issued citations to Jones and expressed condolences to her loved ones.
“You never really say goodbye to someone who touched your life so deeply, so we are going to continue to carry Tanya’s spirit and remember her quiet courage,” Kurtinitis said. “We are all richer for having known her, worked with her, laughed and cried with her, and my, oh my, how we miss her.”
Jones obituary was read by her brother-in-law Gary Jones, who near the end of his remarks, read from read from the First Book of Kings in the Bible, in which God said to Solomon, “I will give you a wise and discerning heart, so that there will never have been anyone like you, nor will there ever be.” In his opinion, Gary Jones said, that second clause defines his sister-in-law.
“We will never again witness that sweet disposition and kind of dignity,” he said about Tanya Jones. “She became one of the greatest people I’ve ever met.”
Gary Jones also read letters from Tanya’s parents, two children and husband Anthony, each expressing appreciation for the guidance, support and love that she granted them.
“(Tanya) prided herself in the love, care and devotion she gave to her family, but it didn’t stop there, she put her all into everyone she encountered,” her obituary said. “Whether it was at her place of employment or with old or new friends, Tanya was blessed with the gift of being able to make everyone she knew feel special.”
For most of the service, Tanya’s friends and colleagues spoke or delivered remarks remotely about the many facets that made her a great leader, supervisor, mentor and philanthropist. She was also recognized for her 16 years as a staff member for the Baltimore County Police Department, her roles serving the Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Dundalk Renaissance and the Optimist Club of Dundalk, and her other community endeavors.
“As you leave here today, take a little bit of Tanya’s joy and light with you, and let it be a comfort to you in the days ahead,” said Melissa Hopp, CCBC Vice President of Administrative Services and memorial service host, in conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.