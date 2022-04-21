For years, community activists have raised the alarm over midge populations that have grown to nuisance levels on Back River, and now Baltimore County is beginning to meaningful action to reduce the pests.
On April 18 at Cox's Point Park, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced a joint effort with the state Department of Agriculture to suppress the pest population through aerial spray treatments.
"This has been a partnership, state partners, local partners, Republicans, Democrats, community activists, all coming together to get this done," Olszewski said.
From now until fall 2022, the county Department of Environment Protection and Sustainability will apply a nontoxic BTI-based larvacide from a helicopter five to six times this spring and summer over a 1,200-acre section of upper Back River. The county and state will split the cost of the $825,000 program.
Midges, though not inherently dangerous, "pose a unique quality-of-life challenge for businesses and residents," Olszewski said of the small, nonbiting flies.
"It didn't take long for (the midges) to get out of control," Sam Weaver, cofounder of Maryland Waterways Foundation said at the news conference, adding that the female flies can lay hundreds of eggs in their lifespans. He said midges flared into a major problem more than 10 years ago.
"This administration has stepped up and taken the bull by the horns, and things are happening now," Weaver said.
Last year, the county implemented a pilot program to begin to meet the challenge and killed large quantities of midge larvae, Olszewski said, and that success led to the development of a more long-term program.
"Together, we will bring down this nuisance midge problem, help our residents better enjoy their backyards and support our amazing local establishments," Olszewski said.
