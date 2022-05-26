As the primary calendar heats up, Darren Badillo, a Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive, has accused opponent Pat McDonough, also a Republican, of stealing one of his campaign signs.
Badillo, a Rosedale resident who claimed a number of signs have been either stolen, damaged or covered by an opposing candidate’s signs in the past month, said he felt someone was trying to “sabotage” his campaign. He held a press conference on May 18 to address the matter, shortly after he received photos of McDonough with one of Badillo’s signs in his hand.
The photos, Badillo said, appear to show McDonough placing the sign in the trunk of a vehicle.
“I’m not saying Pat McDonough stole all of the signs that I mentioned, but I have proof of the one sign, which is a campaign violation,” Badillo said at the conference, where he revealed anonymously sourced photos that appeared, he said, to show McDonough remove Badillo’s sign and walk it over to a vehicle. Badillo then said he would be filing a formal complaint with the Baltimore County Board of Elections.
“One of the main reasons I entered this race is to stop this type of corruption. As county executive, I hope to renew the people’s faith in law and order in holding people accountable for their actions,” Badillo said, adding that he also submitted a police report charging McDonough with theft.
“Pat McDonough needs to be held accountable for his corrupt and dishonest behavior. I am asking the Republican Party to remove Pat from this race. In my opinion, this is fraud and voter suppression,” he continued.
Badillo said he has not spoken to McDonough, and that he does not plan to.
In like manner, McDonough claimed a number of his campaign signs have been tampered with or badly damaged. One of his signs on East Joppa Road in Parkville, in particular, had been knocked down and destroyed, and part of it was stolen, the former District 7 state delegate said.
He denied theft allegations, characterizing them as part of a smear campaign, and said he “impounded” Badillo’s sign because he thought his sign had been planted in place of his own sign. He wanted to keep Badillo’s sign as “evidence,” he told The Avenue, because he was going to file his own complaint against Badillo for campaign violations.
“We didn’t steal the sign; we haven’t stolen anyone’s sign,” McDonough said.
McDonough later concluded, he said, that Badillo is not the type of person to destroy a competitor’s sign, and thus he did not move forward with a complaint. He claimed that he has lost hundreds of dollars in stolen signs, and that he is, in fact, the “victim.”
“There is, for lack of a better term, a sign bandit out there who has been (tampering with) or stealing people’s signs, including mine,” he said. “We know who’s been doing it, and we know who he’s associated with politically. So, at some point in time, we’re going to reveal that to the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.