Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has directed the county’s environmental health and natural resource specialists to coordinate enhanced bacterial monitoring of Back River in areas adjacent to and downstream from Baltimore City’s Back River Wastewater Treatment plant, according to a press release from the county executive’s office.
In addition to routine seasonal sampling conducted by the state health department’s Environmental Health Services, biologists from the county environmental department’s Watershed Management and Monitoring section are monitoring additional locations in upper Back River. Results will be posted each week as soon as they are available, through the summer season, on the health department’s Water Sampling Results webpage. EPS results are posted at the top of the page, and EHS results are at the bottom of the page, under the “Tidal Recreation Waters” section.
Sampling results on April 25 and May 2 have indicated acceptable levels of both Enterococci and E. Coli at all locations, including EHS recreational water sample locations, and EPS additional monitoring sites.
More information on the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, including results of the state environment department’s sampling for bacteria in Back River in the immediate vicinity of the plant, is available on MDE’s website.
