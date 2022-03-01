Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration chose corporate landlords over local property owners.
I introduced House Bill 332. This bill would help property owners with their taxes. It would increase the income limits for the Homeowner’s Property Tax credits; the income limits have not increased since 2006.
Since 2015, I have introduced this bill. The income levels that I have suggested are probably outdated and should be raised, but I decided to keep the modest increase for a compromise.
The bill was voted out of a Baltimore County House Delegation community subcommittee, but Democratic members of the delegation (with the exception of Del. Jay Jalisi) voted against the bill, once they heard County Executive John Olszewski opposed it.
Then House Bill 680 was introduced, which would give a property tax credit on construction of a new supermarket or renovation of existing supermarkets that are located in a food desert.
I am all in favor of helping areas such as Logan Village receive a grocery store, but this doesn’t help the community or a grocery store owner. Most grocery store owners don’t own their store’s property and wouldn’t benefit from a property tax credit.
The tax credit will go to the commercial landlords of the property. As you know, most of these landlords are corporate companies from outside of the area.
The county executive supported this bill, and Democrats on the Delegation voted in favor of the bill, too.
So, in closing, the county executive wants to help commercial landlords but does not want to help struggling property owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.