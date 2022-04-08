We have witnessed debate about the congressional map since December. Governor Larry Hogan appointed an independent commission to draw up what was known as the citizens’ map. Then, the Maryland General Assembly came back and created its own Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission map, which was extremely gerrymandered.
I, along with all Republicans, voted against the map. That original map was passed but later rejected by a judge for being gerrymandered.
The General Assembly responded with a new and less gerrymandered map and passed it last week. Again, all Republicans voted against the new map, but Hogan decided to sign the map into law as a compromise.
This new congressional map divides our area. Essex, Rosedale and Middle River remain in Congressional District 2, but Dundalk and Edgemere are now in Congressional District 7, along with Baltimore City.
Yes, this map is less gerrymandered than the original LRAC map, but at the expense of the Dundalk/Edgemere area.
I wanted to offer an amendment to keep the southeast area in the same district, but I was told I needed to redraw the entire map with precise numbers for each district.
We did not have the software or the time to draw up that complex of an amendment; it was not feasible.
I spoke on the floor and questioned the majority leader about the map. He explained that the map had to be compacted, and that Baltimore City was close enough to Dundalk to be included in the district. I strongly disagreed.
I am heartbroken that the governor did not veto this map. We have fought hard for the past eight years to get fair maps for redistricting.
Dundalk and Edgemere have done a lot for this governor, and I was hoping he would have looked out for this area.
One good thing about this map is that it is less gerrymandered statewide. Right now, Republicans have only one of the eight Congressional seats in Maryland. This map will probably result in Republicans gaining two seats and the respectable chance of obtaining a third GOP seat. I just wish it did not divide our district.
