Great news. As was reported over the weekend, Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles has directed the Maryland Environment Service to take over operations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The decision came after a recently released inspection report showed maintenance issues at the plant. The Maryland Department of the Environment said the issues prevented the facility from adequately treating the sewage flowing into it.
I have been pursuing legislative action in response to reports that raw sewage was being pumped into the plant. I had introduced legislation that called for MES to take over the plant, but I was told it was not logistical. I then compromised by requiring an independent third party to oversee all water-quality testing at the plant.
The bill was not accepted by the House Environment and Transportation Committee. I was told by the committee that I could not introduce the bill, because it targeted Baltimore City wastewater treatment plants. I created an amendment to make it a statewide bill, but the E&T committee still would not hear my bill.
I became tired of the political games and added an amendment to the existing House Bill 1200 “Environment — Permit Applications — Environment Justice Screening,” which pertains to problems at the facility.
Similar to my bill, the amendment called for an independent third party to oversee water-quality testing at any Maryland wastewater treatment plant, which falsifies or does not accurately report test results to the state’s environment department, or is experiencing a catastrophic or an ongoing mechanical failure of operational equipment.
I have the amendment debate on my Facebook page and recommend everyone view the video. The amendment was voted down. The floor leader said the amendment was not appropriate for the bill and should have been a standalone bill. I agree; it should have been. But the committee will not allow it.
Nevertheless, it is a moot point, as MDE stepped in last week following reports on social media of untreated water.
We applaud MDE for taking quick and appropriate action. This issue has been going on for far too long, and our goal was to have MES take over.
