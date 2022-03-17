Well it must be election season. How do I know? Even Democrats are handing out tax relief this session.
I have offered many tax credits, mostly on property taxes, but most of those bills have sat in the drawer or were voted on unfavorably.
This year many tax credits and exemptions were passed for baby diapers, baby products, medical devices, oral hygiene products and other items. I proudly cosponsored and voted for these important tax reductions, but we could do so much more.
I have a bill in House Bill 1486 that would reduce the sales tax from 6% to 5%.
My House Ways and Means Committee has a briefing from the Bureau of Revenue Estimates that revealed sales tax revenue was much higher than expected, as a result of inflation. With such a high surplus, I want to reduce the sales tax to 5%, because inflation is above 7%. We need to help the struggling tax payers in Maryland.
By the time I received the information from Bureau of Revenue Estimates, it was too late to be guaranteed a hearing on that bill.
HB 1486 is in the Maryland General Assembly Rules Committee, and it probably won’t get a hearing this session.
We are seeing similar inflation problems on the gas tax. Delegate Matthew Morgan has a bill, House Bill 144, that would lower the gas tax based on inflation.
That bill is also sitting in the drawer and Democratic Party members created their own motor fuel tax bill that would suspend the gas tax for 30 days to help with rising gas prices.
I would like to see the gas tax suspended longer than 30 days and would like to see an overall reduction in the gas tax, but I will take any tax relief that we can get at this time.
Again, I am happy to see some tax relief for Maryland, but it could be so much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.