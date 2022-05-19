I am happy to announce that I am seeking reelection for the House of Delegates. I want to continue the hard work that I have been doing in Annapolis for eight years.
Some of the legislation I have passed includes a bill allowing the state and nonprofits to remove abandoned or sunken vessels or boats from our waterways, a bill enacting a two-year moratorium on property tax sales during the pandemic, and a bill establishing a revitalization tax credit for homeowners. We also passed a bill that provided veterans with the opportunity to adopt a pet free of charge.
Success is not always about passing legislation. I have had a few bills that were eventually adopted into policy without getting them passed into law.
Our office assisted with and solved many unemployment cases amid the coronavirus pandemic. We also made many calls to the Maryland State Highway Administration about trash in the road.
I am proud of my record, but I have a lot more work to do.
I am still trying to get more property tax credits for Baltimore County homeowners. In addition, we need voter integrity. I am going to reintroduce legislation that calls for voter ID at the polls and more transparency on mail-in ballots.
I want to thank everyone for their support. It has been an honor to serve in District 6, and I hope to continue again next year.
