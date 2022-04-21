The 2022 Maryland General Assembly session is now over. Below is a synopsis of my end of session letter. For the full letter, please go to boblong2018.com.
Voter ID
I introduced two bills to help with voter fraud. All mail ballots would have required a signature by a witness age 18 or over, and a referendum would have placed the question of voter ID on the ballot for November 2022. These bills did not come up for a vote.
Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant
We have all seen images of raw sewage in our local waterways, and I have written and introduced legislation about problems at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant for almost a year.
It is a mess and Baltimore City has been totally incompetent in addressing these issues.
Maryland Environmental Services is now at the site, and the independent state agency has a lot of work to do to restore the plant. There are reports of damaged pipes and broken machinery that the city has neglected for years.
I know everyone is frustrated, but it is going to take time for MES to get Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant into compliance with environmental regulations. This is not going to be an overnight fix, and we need to be patient. It takes a long time to clean someone’s else mess and incompetence.
My first priority is to ensure that the plant is brought into compliance. I am very frustrated. I’m mad as hell at Baltimore City for allowing this to happen. We have been in direct contact with the governor’s office. I promise you that this situation will be corrected as soon as humanly possible. We will keep you updated.
Redistricting
I wrote how Essex, Rosedale and Middle River will remain in Congressional District 2, but that Dundalk and Edgemere are now in Congressional District 7. We will make the best of it, and we will work with the two congressman for each area.
We are happy that the state legislature map did keep Dundalk, Edgemere, Essex and southern Rosedale in the same district.
Gas Tax Holiday
We passed a bill for a 30-day statewide gas tax holiday, which saved drivers about 36 cents per gallon. The holiday expired, and gas is over $4 per gallon again. Republicans introduced an amendment to extend the holiday, but Democrats voted it down.
Education Bills
I reintroduced bills to help with school discipline, but the bills did not move.
There were also a few bad education bills.
This first bill would have established the Maryland Homeschool Advisory Council, which would have layered unnecessary regulations on homeschooling. We received over 500 emails opposing the bill, and the delegate withdrew her bill.
The second bill gives Baltimore County Board of Education student members the ability to vote on the school budget; they do not have enough life experience to vote on budget. I voted “No” on this bill. But the radical liberals in Baltimore County voted for this bill, and it passed out.
Conclusion
It is always an honor to serve the citizens of Sixth District. If you have any questions or concerns, please call our office at 410-841-3458 or email me at bob.long@house.state.md.us.
