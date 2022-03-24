Good news out of Annapolis. We passed a bill that has waived the gas tax in Maryland for the next 30 days. This is a start but it places a Band-Aid on the problem.
As I mentioned in my editorial last week, I support the idea of expanding the gas tax waiver for much longer than 30 days. We offered an amendment in my committee for a 90-day extension, but it was voted down.
I also would like to see a permanent reduction from the current 36-cent-per-gallon gas tax. The tax was 23 cents in 2013 and former Gov. Martin O’Malley signed a bill into law that later raised the tax in 2015 and 2016 to the current 36-cent-per-gallon tax. It is time to reduce that number.
What has caused this increase in gas over the past year? It started with inflation. Too many stimulus checks were handed out during the coronavirus pandemic, and inflation rose to 7% from under 2%, since President Joe Biden took office.
Another problem is that we need to once again rely on gas in the U.S. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a drop in oil importation, but according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Russia imports only 8% of our oil. Most of our oil (51%) comes from Canada.
So, high gas prices had been an issue before the start of the Russia invasion.
Along with inflation, gas prices started to increase when Biden decided to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline. We need to depend on oil from this country and to stop relying on foreign oil.
Yes, the old saying, “Drill, baby, drill!”, is appropriate with these high gas prices. We need to take advantage of the oil resources here in the U.S.
Unfortunately, this gas tax waiver is going to expire in less than 30 days, and we will be back to over $4 a gallon for gas. We need to be proactive and restart oil production in the U.S.
