Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer with backyard barbecues and the opening of swimming pools. However, that is not the original focus of the holiday; the day is set aside to honor and pay tribute to military men and women who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.
I would like to invite you all to attend the Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Lamky, Luther, Whitehead Veterans Memorial at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Middle River.
As the largest ceremony in Eastern Baltimore County, it was started in 1989 by a World War II Navy veteran and my good friend, the late Al Clasing, to honor three men from the community who were killed in action during the Second World War. Each of their records and belongings is at the Essex Museum in the Veterans Room, which was also started by Mr. Clasing.
I started attending this ceremony long before I was a candidate for public office. I guess you can say that I became such a fixture at the ceremonies that I was asked to become the chaplain of Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Starting with a procession of Baltimore County Police Honor Guard, veterans and Auxiliary groups, Scout troops, Patriot Guard Riders, and other organizations, from the cemetery office to the memorial, the solemn ceremony captures the true meaning of Memorial Day. In addition, there will be patriotic music; a reading of deceased local veterans from the World Wars to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and tolling of the bell after names are read; and the placement of carnation flowers at the memorial. All of this is followed by placement of wreaths and the playing of the song “Taps,” and will conclude with the reading of veterans who honorably served who were recently added to the memorial.
Please bring your lawn chairs and bottled waters and participate in the ceremony at Holly Hill. Bring your families and your children to teach them what Memorial Day is all about. You will leave the ceremony with a good feeling about yourself and still have the rest of the holiday to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.