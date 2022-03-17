ric metzgar.jpeg

Metzgar

I am very excited to report to constituents that I have been appointed to the House Appropriations Capital Budget Subcommittee. I am one of only two Republicans to serve on the subcommittee.

This subcommittee deals with the funding of state-funded projects and funding for state agencies.

I will continue to serve on the House Appropriations Oversight Committee on Pensions and the House Appropriations Transportation and the Environment Subcommittee.

