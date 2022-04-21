I was very pleased and honored to have been invited by Rich Barnett, operations assistant at Community College of Baltimore County Dundalk Athletics, to throw out the first pitch for the CCBC Dundalk baseball team’s home game on Saturday against the Chesapeake College Skipjacks.
Rich is a great guy, who wears many hats for the college. In addition to purchasing equipment and supplies, he maintains the team’s website, social media accounts, and game operations, and he assists CCBC Dundalk Athletic Administrator Leslie Wray, who was away on Saturday visiting family.
The game was held on a pleasant spring day, and the weather was warm and not rainy. I had a great time talking with coaches and players. My chief of staff and I were presented with CCBC Dundalk Lions caps, and I was even able to go inside the broadcast booth and speak with play-by-play announcer Jimmy Flame.
There is something special about being on a baseball field. I was reminded of my Essex little league days, when I played for Milt Hasslehoff at Essex Elementary School.
Seeing these young players, most of whom were freshmen, round the bases made for an exciting game. I must have brought the team good luck, because the Lions won their first game 16-6. I had a prior engagement and could not stay for the second game, which the Lions lost 15-3.
I will always remember this special day every time I look at the ceremonial baseball given to me. Thanks to Mr. Barnett and the entire CCBC Dundalk community for this cherished memory of a lifetime. Good luck to the Lions for the rest of their season.
