On Feb. 21, I had a meeting with the volunteers of the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum to discuss the expansion of the museum. If you and your family have never been, you owe it to yourself to visit the museum at Hangar 5 on 701 Wilson Point Road in Middle River. The museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday tours will begin in March. This year marks the museum’s 30th anniversary.
The museum showcases the life of Glenn L. Martin, who was one of the early aviation pioneers who bought land in Middle River to open The Glenn L. Martin Company in 1929. The company employed over 50,000 people, including women called Rosie the Riveters who built airplanes during World War II. The company was also responsible for housing and school construction, as well as the building of Eastern Boulevard, Martin Boulevard and other things in our area.
After the war, the company became the Martin Marietta Corporation and was instrumental in the early days of the U.S. space program from the Apollo missions to the Space Shuttle missions. Also, the company worked on defense contracts for the U.S. military.
The company holds a special place in my heart since my father worked there for 25 years, until his sudden passing when he came home from work in 1969. Although he passed away a few months before the landing on the moon, he was very excited about the idea of a man on the moon and the workers who played a role in this history-making event.
The museum has many full-size, refurbished airplanes, which the public can enjoy during its spring and fall “Cockpit Days.” The problem is that these airplanes are outside and exposed to the weather. These airplanes are not only a piece of history but a testament to the men and women who built them. Sadly, many of those workers are no longer with us; however, their memory lives in the preservation of history and family members of Rosie the Riveters called “Rosebuds.”
I am sure many of us in the community, like myself, know a relative, friend, or neighbor who worked at the company. The Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River in the heart of Essex also has items on display honoring the men and women who worked there.
The museum volunteers would like to acquire a place to house these airplanes, expand the museum exhibits and teach hands-on engine repair. I had the honor and privilege of meeting and talking with museum archivist Stan Piet, who showed me blueprints of the airplanes built there; 91-year-old Frederick E. Fahdt, a design illustrator at the museum in the 1950s who showed me binders of his work; and others who work behind the scenes repairing and restoring the airplane bodies, engines and museum exhibits.
I am planning a follow-up meeting with these volunteers to look at ways to expand the museum to the public. This museum is not just for Middle River but the state of Maryland as well.
(0) comments
