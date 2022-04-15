The 444th Maryland General Assembly session was one of the most challenging in history.
During the session, General Assembly members wore face masks and practiced social distancing. However, the House of Delegates was not divided into the Chamber and the annex in the Lowe House Office Building, with members surrounded by plexiglass like they were last year. For the first weeks, many of the sessions were pro forma, which meant that only the leadership from each party was on the floor and that we were only on the floor to vote. After Feb. 15, we resumed regular floor sessions, with some exceptions.
Committee and subcommittee hearings, delegation meetings, caucuses and testimonies were all conducted via Zoom. Most staff members worked from home, and no high school pages were on the floor. In-person meetings were limited, and there were no District Legislative Nights or social events in the legislative complex.
My office was staffed during the entire 90-day session, and I received in-person daily briefings from my chief of staff at my hotel. There were about 1,500 bills introduced this year. I introduced four bills during the 2022 session: House Bill 733, 735, 738 and 1213.
There are 99 Democrats and 42 Republicans in the Maryland House of Delegates. Although these were good bills with bipartisan support, they did not make it out of committee and did not come up for a floor vote.
I also cosponsored several bills, including most of Gov. Larry Hogan’s bills. House Bill 892 would have restored the state retirees prescription drug benefit plan, though it did not come out of committee. I have always supported our senior citizens and thought taking away this retirement benefit was unfair to them.
I also cosponsored House Bill 660: Commission to Study the Division of Rehabilitation Services, otherwise known as the Student Job Training Reformation Act. This bill’s goal is teach skills to young people with disabilities, so they can obtain employment. It passed the House and made its way to the Senate. As Chair of Baltimore County’s Subcommittee on Community Issues, we were able to pass several bills.
The good news is we passed the governor’s budget. I obtained funding through Legislative Bond Initiatives for several projects, including the repainting of Back River Bridge and air conditioning for a local school. I also obtained funding from the state for $13 million worth of community enhancement projects for the following entities: MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, the Community College of Baltimore County Essex campus, Fleming Local Park, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Oregon Ridge Park, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Port Discovery Children’s Museum. All of these are good and deserving projects that help the community.
Gov. Hogan, and the Senate and House leadership, went back and forth on how to spend the $350 million set aside to return to taxpayers. Providing retirees with relief from high taxes that have chased away many of our longtime Marylanders to other more tax-friendly states is a key component of any tax-relief plan.
I am glad the governor signed the emergency gas tax bill to waive the 37-cent gas tax for one month in order to ease the burden of high fuel costs. All Republicans, including myself, voted to extend the gas tax holiday for another 45 days, but the motion was defeated on the House floor. The governor and I believe that taxpayer money is the people’s money and should be spent wisely.
The last thing we need to do is raise taxes after the coronavirus pandemic. Every time I ran for the House, I signed the pledge to not raise taxes, and I have kept that promise. Promises made, promises kept.
I was the only local elected official invited to speak at United Safety Technology’s announcement of its plan to bring jobs back to Sparrows Point. The manufacturer is bringing jobs back to the former cold mill. A 746,000 square-foot building for a new medical manufacturing will create 2,000 new jobs with salaries starting from $35,000 to $40,000.
I realize these jobs may not be on the same pay scale as steelmaking or shipbuilding, but they are a step in the right direction in supporting families. UST even showed a video that paid tribute to the men and women who worked at the steel mill and ship yard, and explained the manufacturer’s plan to move forward in the 21st century. UST will manufacture medical gloves for hospitals, first responders, food service staff and others.
Before 2021, 98% of medical gloves were made in Asia. We all heard how the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down and, in some cases, put a halt to the supply chain. We will no longer have to rely solely upon offshore medical products being made during unforeseen circumstances and events; these gloves will be made in the U.S.
I am excited for UST, Tradepoint Atlantic, and the community in seeing new investment and manufacturing jobs being brought back to Sparrows Point. I have advocated for manufacturing jobs since before I was elected to the House.
During the session, I met with Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles about the discharge of raw sewage from Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. This is a public safety and public health issue. He told me this was unacceptable, and within a few days, the state announced it was taking over operation of the city’s facility to address and fix the issue.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you in Annapolis. I will continue fighting for the people of Maryland.
