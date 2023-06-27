Do you recognize anyone from the photos in this issue? Let us know!
Send a picture of yourself at this year’s festivities to editor@dundalkeagle.com, or drop it off in person at 4 N Center Place.
If you have the time to write a letter about what the time-honored Heritage Fair and Independence Day Parade mean to you and your family, we’d love to have it.
Many of the hardworking volunteers who put these events together have been doing it for decades. They deserve a hand — applause, and help.
As the tradition comes roaring back, we can hope that more and more people will be inspired to help out and volunteer.
Young people can especially benefit from logging some volunteer hours volunteering with the Heritage Association, or the Historical Society, or the American Legion, or the Optimists Club.
These groups have been carrying the torch of Dundalk Heritage for years, and they can always use some friendly neighborhood help.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.