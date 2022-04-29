Inside the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Gray Manor, member Heather Hook fit a period dress representing the era of 1855 to 1865 onto a mannequin, which elicited several “oohs” and “ahhs” from her audience of other women from the church.
“It is great to be able to do this,” Hook said in an interview. “Much of this is geared toward women, and given this is the ladies’ group at the church, the two just came together.”
On April 25, Hook, an enthusiast of historical dresses, spoke on and presented many of the original historical garments that she owns and has collected since she was 18 years old, finding the clothing at markets, stores, online and any other possible way.
“Nothing is more personal than the clothes you’re wearing. It is how you portray yourself to others, and that is why I got into this,” she said during her lecture at the church, adding that she started off taking part in living history interpretations when she was younger and wanted something of her own to study.
She gives lectures on historical clothing across the country, and still often wears period costumes, some of which she makes herself, to re-enactments.
For Monday’s lecture, Hook showed several pieces worn by middle- to upper-class women from the mid-1800s, when many of them had to hand stitch clothing for themselves, their husbands and children.
For the clothing she collects and displays, she said she keeps them in acid-free storage boxes in her house to protect them; the next step, she adds, is to buy insurance for them.
Hook also recalled in her lecture finding her first period dress in an antique store in an antique store in southern Virginia.
“I did not think something like that still existed,” she said. “Now, 3,000 garments later, I realize how wrong I was.”
