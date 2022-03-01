Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at the Community College of Baltimore County, presents Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage, according to a Feb. 25 press release.
Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays, March 4 – 13 in the John E. Ravekes Theatre at the College Community Center, CCBC Dundalk, 7200 Sollers Point Road.
Intimate Apparel is the touching, dramatic and triumphant story of a turn-of-the-century African-American seamstress and her uptown lady clients and downtown ladies of the evening. The play explores the intimate, complicated and conflicting relationships in the lives of Black, White Gentile and Jewish immigrants at the turn of the 20th century. This play gives us a richer understanding of our current challenges with issues of race, class and gender. Meet the cast and crew online at tinyurl.com/dctintimateapparel.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, seating is limited and there are no subscriptions available this season. Ticket prices are $22 (adults), $20 (seniors) and $15 (children) and are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at ccbctickets.com. Patrons requiring special accommodations are urged to notify the Box Office at least two weeks in advance.
