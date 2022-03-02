Comptroller Peter Franchot, along with Del. Ric Metzgar (left) and Sen. Johnny Salling (right), presents proclamation on Feb. 25 to Boulevard Diner, in recognition of service to the community. He also issues a proclamation to Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company.
Comptroller Peter Franchot, along with local elected officials Del. Ric Metzgar and Sen. Johnny Salling, each presented proclamations to Boulevard Diner and Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company on Feb. 25, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Dundalk and surrounding communities, particularly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“Dundalk is a fabulous community, one of my favorite places in the state of Maryland,” Franchot said in an interview, adding that both of the places he visited have persevered in the face of adversity. “The future is very bright for Dundalk.”
Franchot issued the proclamation, he said, to Mark Tsakiris, owner of the “landmark” diner, to recognize his “pioneering entrepreneurship, dedication to crafting true family recipes and unwavering commitment to quality,” and congratulate and wish him the best for the future.
Salling said that the diner is a “great place to get great food, and listen to great music,” and then gave his own citation, as did Metzgar, to Tsakiris for the restaurant’s 21 years of service and dedication to Dundalk.
At his next stop, Franchot said that the fire company, which has served the community for over 80 years, has shown a dedication to protecting lives and property that “provides a stellar example for all fire companies to follow,” and that he extends his thanks and best wishes to all of the members.
Metzgar and Salling also gave citations thanking the fire company for the hard work and dedication in serving the citizens of Dundalk and neighboring communities.
Franchot, also a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, met with the Republican delegate and senator, first at the diner and then the fire company.
“What thrills me to death,” Metzgar said to an audience of staff and customers at the diner, “is that this is truly bipartisanship. When Comptroller Franchot comes to Dundalk, he calls Del. Metzgar and Sen. Salling, so that shows that we get along well.”
