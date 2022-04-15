In case you haven’t seen a calendar, Easter is just a few days away.
To celebrate the arrival of the holiday, hundreds of Dundalk residents shared in the joy, spirit and presence of others with an Easter parade through the community and egg hunt on April 10 at Watersedge Park.
A longtime volunteer in Dundalk, Will Feuer, had the idea for the Easter parade in March 2020 after drawing inspiration from other communities, though he knew he could not go it alone. He mobilized a team of volunteers, secured character costumes and vehicles, and, for the third year in a row, put on a successful parade for the community to enjoy.
Feuer was even able to plan a first-ever Easter egg hunt to cap the two-hour parade; the hunt was organized by his friend and community member Scott Smith, who also set up the lineup of display cars in the parade.
Another community member John Purkey provided two fire engines, including the bubble-blowing, flame-shooting machine that he likes to call “Purkey’s Party Pumper.”
The truck, near the front of the procession, announced its arrival with swift flares from an apparatus on top of the vehicle, and left a burst of bubbles in its path to rain down on parade-goers.
None of this would have been possible without the drivers, characters, egg-hiders, and parents and children in attendance, Feuer said.
“The most rewarding thing is to see kids’ faces light up as the parade passes by. It’s not just the Easter Bunny; it’s Mickey Mouse, the pups from PAW Patrol, Elmo, and so on. But the thing is: It’s not just the kids who love the parade; their parents and other adults also get excited when they see us!”
