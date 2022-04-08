A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging four Baltimore County residents for conspiracy and dealing firearms, some privately made, without a license, according to a press release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Charged in the superseding indictment are: Brian Brownell, 31, of Dundalk, Maryland; and Tyjae Bladen, 21; Maurice Dacosta, 24; and Cameron Taylor, 21, all of Parkville, Maryland. Bladen and Taylor are also charged with illegal possession of machine guns.
If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy and for each count in which they are charged with dealing in firearms without a license. Taylor and Bladen also face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.
The indictment was unsealed on March 30 upon the arrest of Brownell. Bladen and Taylor were charged in the original indictment and remain on pretrial release. Dacosta is detained on unrelated charges.
Brownell and Dacosta each had an initial appearance on March 30 at U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Brownell was ordered to be detained pending a hearing scheduled for March 31, 2022.
According to the 17-count superseding indictment, the defendants sold registered, as well as privately made firearms, sometimes called “ghost guns,” which are firearms that lack any identifiable markings. None of the defendants had a federal firearms license nor were they authorized to transport, manufacture, or deal in firearms.
According to the superseding indictment, the defendants acquired firearms parts to be built into firearms and sold. Bladen, Dacosta and Taylor are also alleged to have acquired do-it-yourself kits to be built into firearms and machine-gun conversion devices to sell for profit, and used a 3D printer to create firearms and machine-gun conversion devices.
As detailed in the superseding indictment, between October 4, 2021, and January 4, 2022, Brownell, Bladen, Dacosta and Taylor allegedly sold an undercover officer 24 firearms, including 20 ghost guns, two confirmed and eight suspected machine-gun conversion devices, magazines and ammunition. The four ghost guns sold by Brownell were AR-15 rifles.
After Dacosta was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, on unrelated charges, he allegedly instructed Bladen to continue selling firearms to the undercover cop. The indictment alleges that Bladen met with the cop on Nov. 22, 2021 to sell him a firearm, but the firearm did not work. Bladen continued to communicate with the cop and allegedly arranged to sell the cop three switches and a firearm for $6,500. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 13, 2021, Bladen drove Taylor to the meeting location, where Taylor sold the cop a 9x19mm caliber pistol with no serial number, a magazine, a machine-gun conversion device, and three suspected machine-gun conversion devices, all of which were 3D printed, for $6,800. During the sale, Taylor allegedly told the cop that he had already sold 10 switches.
According to the superseding indictment, on January 21, 2022, investigators recovered a 3D printer, four machinegun conversion devices, and 16 suspected machinegun conversion devices from Taylor’s residence; a 3D printer and 9mm luger pistol with no serial number from Dacosta’s residence in Baltimore; and a 3D printer from Dacosta and Bladen’s residence.
