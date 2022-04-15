In honor of Women’s History Month, Alpha Beta Gamma Omega, the Turner Station chapter of the nation’s first Black sorority, American Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., hosted a virtual women’s empowerment brunch themed “Staying Power: Strategies to Cultivate a More Meaningful Lifestyle,” according to a press release from the chapter.
Led by keynote speaker Liz Nolley Tillman, owner of her consulting practice Purposed Filled Coaching LLC and author of “Staying Power: A 30-Day Guide to Commanding the Boardroom, Branding Yourself, and Finding Your Higher Calling”; and guest speakers Fatima Scipio, CEO of Brave Girl Media Group and author of “The Little Book of Big Bold Prayers”; and Brandi Johnson, founder of personal styling consultancy Brandeis Nicole; the virtual event encompassed many different aspects of navigating the new post-pandemic normal, with an emphasis on providing strategies to help women tap into their purpose and spirituality, and enhance their self-image to cultivate a more meaningful lifestyle.
Below are some of the comments sent in by attendees following the brunch:
“…It was very encouraging to see that the younger generation is capable of carrying on civil and cultural traditions for a bright future.”
“(The) empowerment brunch was the most impactful event that I gave in (years).”
“This entire presentation fed my soul today. I’m so glad that you’re not afraid to allow speakers to intertwine mental and spiritual health, and God! Just awesome.”
For more information about how to support Alpha Beta Gamma Omega scholarships and programs, visit www.akaabgo.com.
