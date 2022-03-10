First Unit - Green

Baltimore County Fire Engine #6

1. Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company, Captain Aaron Riley

2. Baltimore City Pipe Band, led by Pipe Major Ed McFarland 

3. St. Patrick himself, Charles Hammett, Jr. 

4. The Failte go Dun Dealgan, carrying the banner (Megan Ann Mioduszewski and Bruce Null)

5. Grand Marshal Maryann McShane and Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Dawn Frazier, escorted by Benchfield Farms horse-drawn carriage

6. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center - Elaine Welkie (parade sponsor)

7. Piper Dan Lyden

8. Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce - Kelly Bowman (parade host)

9. Grand Marshals - The McShane Family - founding family of Dundalk, led by McShane family representative Maryann McShane

10. Piper Duncan Moore

11. Optimist Club of Dundalk - Dawn Simpson, president

12. Aisquith Sharp Shooters, led by Amanda Nebel

Second Unit - White

1. American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard, Roger Thibaudeau, Captain

2. The O'Connor School of Irish Dance, led by Casey O'Connor Kelly

3. Avon representative for The New Avon, LLC., Cindra Shiplet

4. Piper Andy McIntyre

5. Cub Scout Pack 8, organization representative Magdalen Ernst

6. Sollers Point Technical High, schoolteacher William Lynch

7. Rod McMillion, Irishman

8. Piper Geoff Douglass, drummer Bob Bieschke

9. Relay for Life of Eastern Baltimore County, Michael Meeker

Third Unit - Orange

1. Piper Ed Kitlowski

2. Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial, Chuck Ritz

3. Chick-Fil-A, Eastpoint - Marketing Director, Lindsay Fink (parade sponsor)

4. Piper John Ballard

5. Baltimore Hon Hive

6. Angels supporting troops, with Irene Spatafore, escorted by Irv Becker's '76 Cadillac Eldorado 

7. Piper Mike Scanlon

8. Signarama Dundalk, Mary Bolyard

9. Eastern Regional Lions - Will Feuer 

10. Piper Paul Henkleman

11. Legal Shield, Patricia Gay

12. The Dundalk Eagle, mascot

13. Baltimore Irish Trad Fest, bringing favorite Irish drinking songs

14. Deli-ish Dundalk van with drink that made Ireland famous, driven by owner Eric Oppel

15. Notre Dame leprechaun mascot, Dennis McCartney

