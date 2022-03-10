First Unit - Green
Baltimore County Fire Engine #6
1. Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company, Captain Aaron Riley
2. Baltimore City Pipe Band, led by Pipe Major Ed McFarland
3. St. Patrick himself, Charles Hammett, Jr.
4. The Failte go Dun Dealgan, carrying the banner (Megan Ann Mioduszewski and Bruce Null)
5. Grand Marshal Maryann McShane and Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Dawn Frazier, escorted by Benchfield Farms horse-drawn carriage
6. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center - Elaine Welkie (parade sponsor)
7. Piper Dan Lyden
8. Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce - Kelly Bowman (parade host)
9. Grand Marshals - The McShane Family - founding family of Dundalk, led by McShane family representative Maryann McShane
10. Piper Duncan Moore
11. Optimist Club of Dundalk - Dawn Simpson, president
12. Aisquith Sharp Shooters, led by Amanda Nebel
Second Unit - White
1. American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard, Roger Thibaudeau, Captain
2. The O'Connor School of Irish Dance, led by Casey O'Connor Kelly
3. Avon representative for The New Avon, LLC., Cindra Shiplet
4. Piper Andy McIntyre
5. Cub Scout Pack 8, organization representative Magdalen Ernst
6. Sollers Point Technical High, schoolteacher William Lynch
7. Rod McMillion, Irishman
8. Piper Geoff Douglass, drummer Bob Bieschke
9. Relay for Life of Eastern Baltimore County, Michael Meeker
Third Unit - Orange
1. Piper Ed Kitlowski
2. Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial, Chuck Ritz
3. Chick-Fil-A, Eastpoint - Marketing Director, Lindsay Fink (parade sponsor)
4. Piper John Ballard
5. Baltimore Hon Hive
6. Angels supporting troops, with Irene Spatafore, escorted by Irv Becker's '76 Cadillac Eldorado
7. Piper Mike Scanlon
8. Signarama Dundalk, Mary Bolyard
9. Eastern Regional Lions - Will Feuer
10. Piper Paul Henkleman
11. Legal Shield, Patricia Gay
12. The Dundalk Eagle, mascot
13. Baltimore Irish Trad Fest, bringing favorite Irish drinking songs
14. Deli-ish Dundalk van with drink that made Ireland famous, driven by owner Eric Oppel
15. Notre Dame leprechaun mascot, Dennis McCartney
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit News, Letters to the Editor, Wedding and Engagement Announcements, Obituaries and more!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Top headlines sent directly to your inbox. Sign up today!
Online calendar events delivered to you!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.