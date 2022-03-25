Inside the Fleming Senior Center on Tuesday, guests were feasting on food, music and merriment, as part of an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Eating Together, a federally funded nutrition program that provides a space and free meals to Baltimore County seniors.
Senior center director Cynthia Mingo welcomed everyone in attendance in her opening remarks, and in an interview with The Dundalk Eagle, she said the importance of the program is to help older adults eat healthy, balanced meals with friends.
“I enjoy putting on events like this for seniors to come together,” Mingo said. “It is one of my favorite things to do.”
Fifty years of the meal program is a “wonderful achievement” in itself, senior center executive board president Donald Jones said, adding that he saw members at the event that he had not seen since the coronavirus pandemic started two years ago.
“(The returning members) seem happy today, and hopefully they start to come back on a regular basis,” he said.
A longtime member Murial Gray said that she was glad to see so many other members come to the event to “see what nutrition is all about.”
“To God be the glory that we are able to celebrate 50 years of the program, and we are looking forward to the next 50 years,” Gray said, laughing.
