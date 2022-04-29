Dundalk Eagle and Avenue News editor Logan Williamson speaks to elementary school students about how he got started working as a journalist at Sandalwood Elementary School’s annual Career Day on April 22.
I have always held the view that it is important to try new things and step out of my comfort zone, and that belief led me to say “yes” to an opportunity to speak to students at Sandalwood Elementary School for its annual Career Day on April 22.
I had never done anything like this before, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Those jitters were only exacerbated when I walked into the school and saw all of these seasoned professionals seated together inside. I felt somewhat at a remove among the career speakers, yet I stood tall and tried to maintain confidence on my way to the classroom that I was to be based in.
Each for 25-minute sessions, three classes rotated through. First, I spoke with a class of high-energy second-graders, and admittedly, I struggled to command their attention. Many thanks to the teachers for helping the students to listen.
I realized, for the second class, I needed to use more of a show and tell strategy to engage with students. I brought copies of the previous week’s edition of the Avenue News, which I edit, and passed them all out to the first class. I held on to one for the second class to draw students’ attention to me and what I was saying, and I flipped through the paper page by page, explaining the content inside. I also showed off my Fujifilm digital camera, which I use to take photos for the paper, and then I shared how I got started working as a journalist and answered student questions.
I soon started to feel more at ease and connect more with the students, and things went more smoothly for the second and third classes. All in all, however, I had a great time speaking with all of the students and answering their questions. One of my favorite questions, which made me laugh, was, “What are your tools?” — a question I am certain I have never been asked before.
In addition to the teachers, I also want to thank Sandalwood’s Community School Facilitator Shannon Ament, who offered me the opportunity to speak. I had fun sharing insight into journalism as a career, especially with such smart, spirited children.
I was also very happy to see the two students give that morning news broadcast to the school; I predict a most illustrious journalism career in their future.
