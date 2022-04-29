After master welders plasma cut down the Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr. Fire Boat, the now 38-foot long retired Baltimore City fireboat, which served from 1956 to 2015, is being trucked in three separate sections from the former Sparrows Point shipyard, now Tradepoint Atlantic, to the Fire Museum of Maryland, making it one of the only fire museums in the country with a fire boat, according to director Stephen Heaver.
“It is very exciting to have the fireboat come to the museum,” Heaver said. “It gives an opportunity to talk about maritime history.”
On May 5, police will escort the hull, wheelhouse and tower to the museum, where welders will put the boat back together atop a concrete pad in front for the public to tour.
“This has been a major undertaking,” museum media relations director Amy Landsman said. “The logistics that have gone into this have been nerve wracking to say the least.”
Heaver said he hopes the will open to the public in five years, though that depends on the museum’s cash flow. As funds become available, the museum will continue to work on design elements to make viewing the boat an interactive experience. Next steps, however, are to restore the inside of the boat to make it look new again, Heaver said.
“When visitors enter the boat, they will feel like they are stepping back in time,” Landsman said.
The fireboat, named after former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., was once 103 feet long, propelled by a 1,320-horsepower diesel engine, and capable of pumping 12,000 gallons per minute of water. It sat for land display at Tradepoint for years before the museum came up with a plan in 2019 to save it.
As museum curator Paul Rubenson noted in the interview, Baltimore is a port city that has always maintained a fleet of fireboats, and that is an aspect of firefighting that the museum has not yet been able to interpret.
Having the fireboat, affectionately dubbed “Tommy,” helps the museum “round out the story of firefighting,” Rubenson said.
