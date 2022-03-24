A man accused of sex offense charges is expected to face a jury trial in April.

Paul Rufe, 56, who is charged with fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault, is scheduled for a jury trial in circuit court on April 20.

On his March 8 trial date at the Essex District Courthouse, the defense requested Rufe appear before a jury.

Ahead of his March trial date, Rufe stepped down from key roles with the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River, the Essex Day Festival and the Eastern Regional Lions Club.

