Flashback to 1972 when a group of eight guys played their first performance in Dundalk. GAZZE, a now regional entertainment organization, has played over 3,000 performances and at over 900 weddings in eight states, according to a press release from the music group.
Early performances were at a library, high school dances and teen centers all across Dundalk, Sparrows Point, Patapsco, and the list goes on and on, the press release said.
Dwight Weems, founding member and vocalist, who graduated from Dundalk High School, said, “We began in Dundalk and went on to perform private events up and down the East Coast for the past 50 years. We are currently 13 members strong and still performing some of the greatest hits of all time. It is funny to think that when we started, there were no cellphones, computers, GPS, social media and the like.”
He adds, “We had to buy the album to listen and write down the words and pick out the arrangements. Pretty amazing when you think about it. We had minor aspirations of playing original music, but rather enjoyed providing a fun evening wherever we went.”
GAZZE last performed at the Dundalk Heritage Fair over 30 years ago, and will headline the fair on 8 p.m. on July 1 at Dundalk Heritage Park.
“We would open the main stage and pack the place,” Weems said. “Now we celebrate 50 years, chasing (the rock band) The Rolling Stones in tenure, and decided it would be great to go back home again.”
