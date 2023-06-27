Every year around the Fourth of July, Heritage Park is decked out in patriotic regalia for the annual Heritage Fair. The three-day festival includes live music, food, vendors, a beer garden, and carnival games and rides.
The Dundalk Heritage Fair will return to Heritage Park this weekend. $10 at the gate grants access to live music all day across three stages: Shipway, Dunmanway, and the Garden stage. Tickets are only available on the day of the performance. Bring a chair or blanket, lawn space is first-come, first-serve.
There will be Karaoke at the Garden stage from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday will also feature the return of the fair’s popular Pig Races.
The entertainment schedule is as follows (headliners in bold):
FRIDAY
Shipway Stage
4:30 P.M. — Corkers (Contemporary, Traditional, Irish Folk Music)
7:00 P.M. — Opening Ceremony (Music by the Chorus of the Chesapeake)
8:00 P.M. — McCartney Experience (Ultimate Tribute to Sir Paul)
Dunmanway Stage
4:30 P.M. — The Minority Report
7:00 P.M. — Free Range Blues (Blue Grass Variety)
SATURDAY
Shipway Stage
12:00 P.M. — Bear Creek Dance
2:00 P.M. — Rich and the Road Runners — Classic Rock
4:30 P.M. — Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band (Country)
8:00 P.M. — Georgette Jones (Country- Daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette)
Dunmanway Stage
12:00 P.M. — Nerve
1:30 P.M. — Midnight Run (Classic Rock)
3:30 P.M. — The Gigs
7:00 P.M. — Jaded Love (Classic Rock)
SUNDAY
Shipway Stage
2:00 P.M. — Remains of Radio (Pop and 70’s Punk)
4:30 P.M. — Ain’t Misbehavin’ (23 piece big band)
8:00 P.M. — Crack the Sky (Legendary Rock)
Dunmanway Stage (Latin Day)
12 to 2 P.M. and 3:30 to 4:30 P.M. — DJ KIKO
2:00 to 3:30 P.M. — The Bad Hombres (Latino Rock and Pop)
4:30 to 6:30 P.M. — Patrick Alban & Noche Latina (Salsa, Cuban Rock, Blues)
7:30 P.M. — Gene Vincent and the Cadillac Cruisers
