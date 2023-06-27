Heritage Fair has a rich history

Every year around the Fourth of July, Heritage Park is decked out in patriotic regalia for the annual Heritage Fair. The three-day festival includes live music, food, vendors, a beer garden, and carnival games and rides.

The Dundalk Heritage Fair will return to Heritage Park this weekend. $10 at the gate grants access to live music all day across three stages: Shipway, Dunmanway, and the Garden stage. Tickets are only available on the day of the performance. Bring a chair or blanket, lawn space is first-come, first-serve.

There will be Karaoke at the Garden stage from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday will also feature the return of the fair’s popular Pig Races.

  

