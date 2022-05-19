After a permit and inspection process and months of construction, Foundry Station, a 185-unit townhouse community, has opened at the former Seagram’s distillery on Sollers Point Road in Dundalk, according to the website for the homebuilders Ryan Homes.
Ryan Homes and parent company NVR, Inc. declined to comment on the new development.
Zoned office-residential, the site was granted a modification a few years ago by the Baltimore County Council to permit the requested number of single-family attached housing units, on condition that the developer installs a six-foot high fence along the property’s western boundary to “screen view” from adjacent homes on Tyler Road, according to the approved plan submitted by development group Sollers Investors, LLC.
The council, as stated in the plan, saw the former plant site as cause for blight, found the proposed development consistent with the county’s master plan designations, and encouraged redevelopment.
For more capital improvements to the area, the council also approved a financial contribution of $515 per unit, for a total of over $95,000, to go toward recreation.
Each townhouse on the 13-acre property will have a slab-on-grade foundation, Matt Bishop, structural engineer at Morris & Ritchie Associates hired for the proposed development, said at a 2015 community meeting about it. He added that the houses would be 16- to 20-foot wide and 40-foot deep, and that the development would offer open space and trails.
All of the roads surrounding the property are in overall good condition, aside from a segment of Sollers Point Road in “poor condition,” according to a Baltimore County Department of Public Works official, who said the county will soon perform work on the road. Nonetheless, the site retains an adequate level of traffic service, according a county Bureau of Traffic Engineering and Transportation Planning report.
Additionally, enrollment is projected to increase at Norwood Elementary, Dundalk High and Holabird Middle schools, which will put the number of students at Norwood and Dundalk over the state-rated capacity for the respective schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.