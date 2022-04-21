Nearly two years ago, Marylanders across the state hunkered down, unaware that a pandemic would render them largely homebound for such a long period of time. Like so many other Americans, Marylanders were affected by anxiety about the coronavirus itself, the economic repercussions and what the post-pandemic future would look like. As is often the case, when people feel stressed or depressed, they reach for the bottle in what they perceive to be a short-term solution.
As the pandemic set in, two things happened: people began to consume more alcohol and spent more time on social media — their primary channel with the outside world. In 2020, state officials introduced a crowd-pleasing salve — temporary legalization of to-go alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants. As time progressed, the term 'quarantini' entered our mainstream lexicon, becoming a catch-all term for any cocktail made during the COVID-19 lockdown, and soon social media was flooded with alcohol-related content.
National rehabilitation center directory Rehabs.com ranked 100 of Maryland's largest towns and cities for their number of alcohol-related Instagram posts throughout the pandemic. Researchers analyzed 5,000 posts on the social networking service starting March 2020, the month when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and stay-at-home orders were issued across the country. Analysis identified how many of the posts were related to alcohol or being drunk, and the results revealed which towns or cities posted about that the most.
Frederick, which has a population of 73,141, is ranked number one with 368 alcohol-related Instagram posts per 5,000 posts. In 24th place is Dundalk, where there were 298 alcohol-related Instagram posts; this represents 5.96% of all posts of its 63,015 residents.
Rehabs.com included the following signs that indicate a problematic relationship with alcohol:
Difficulty controlling one’s level of alcohol consumption.
Wanting to decrease or stop drinking alcohol but being unable to do so.
Developing a higher tolerance for alcohol and needing more over time to reach the desired effects.
Experiencing alcohol cravings when not drinking as well as withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking and nausea.
Facing personal problems at home, work, or school due to alcohol use.
