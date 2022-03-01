The Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine announced in a Feb. 24 press release that the on-campus building project named in honor of Henrietta Lacks, the Baltimore County woman whose cells have advanced medicine around the world, will be designed and managed by local and/or minority-owned businesses, including Vines Architecture and local Baltimore construction firm Mahogany, in conjunction with Turner Construction Company.
Notably, the project aims to direct 30% of addressable spending to minority-owned and women-owned businesses, and disadvantaged business enterprises, and 20% to local business enterprises.
The new, approximately 34,000-square-foot building in East Baltimore named for Lacks will adjoin Deering Hall, an existing structure that is home to the Berman Institute of Bioethics. Located at the corner of Ashland and Rutland avenues, in the heart of Baltimore’s Eager Park community, the building will support multidisciplinary and complementary programs of the Berman Institute, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and other programs of The Johns Hopkins University, and will include flexible program space and classroom space to support education and research.
Johns Hopkins also announced that the Henrietta Lacks Building Community Advisory Committee (Advisory Committee), comprising members of the Lacks family, the East Baltimore community, The Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine, will reconvene and participate in quarterly meetings to offer input during the design process and respond to proposed options at specific milestones throughout the project.
Vines Architecture, an award-winning, African American-owned firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, completed a yearlong feasibility study for the new building and has been selected as the project’s design architect of record. Vines’ leaders previously supported renowned national projects including the programming and design of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s student center, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Turner Construction and Baltimore-based Mahogany will lead the pre-construction services and offer construction management. Mahogany, an African American-owned firm, is co-managing the project. Mahogany is a graduate of the Hopkins BUILD College program, which provides training for small, local, minority-owned and women-owned businesses in Baltimore’s design and construction industries.
The design process will continue through 2022, with construction beginning in January 2023. Johns Hopkins also announced that the building will be completed in 2024, with an opening celebration planned for spring 2025.
