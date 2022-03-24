Ladies of Vision (LOV) Charities, Inc. ® is pleased to announce its 2022 Scholarship Program, according to a March 14 press release. Baltimore County residents enrolled in a public or private school have the opportunity to compete for 14 scholarship awards. Of the 14 scholarships offered, there are two scholarships (Foster/Jones (Taylor) Award and Verdina Y. Showell Award for Excellence Award), in which Baltimore County and City residents may apply. Applications must be postmarked by April 15, 2022.
Since 2013, LOV Charities has provided scholarships to residents of Baltimore County to promote academic growth and quality education. The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service and financial need. The nonprofit has given over $200,000 in scholarships to date. For the 2022 school year, LOV Charities will provide 13 hard-working students with a one-time scholarship in amounts varying from $1,000 to $2,500, and one student with a four-year scholarship disbursed annually for $2,000 per year.
The 2022 Scholarship Program application is available on the nonprofit’s website at www.lovcharities.org and through guidance counselors in Baltimore County high schools. Winners will be notified in June 2022.
LOV Charities was established in 2013 by the Upsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., as a 501c3 nonprofit organization, with a mission to uplift and empower the Baltimore County community through service programs and educational scholarships to high school students.
