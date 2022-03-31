After embarking on a record-setting 53-game winning streak in 2019, the Community College of Baltimore County Essex women’s basketball team’s dream run finally came to an end in the national championship semifinal on March 18.
Even though the Lady Knights did not “cut down the nets” in the Final Four, losing 84-72 to Morton College in the semifinal, coach Mike Seney said, he said he didn’t think there was any doubt that his team was the best junior college basketball team in the country.
“I can’t be more proud of the group that we assembled this year,” Seney said. “The loss was tough, but the journey was so much greater than that one game.”
The Lady Knights took third place after beating Bryant and Stratton College 99-52, and ended the 2021-22 season with a 35-1 record, not to mention won a NJCAA-record 53 straight games and scored a record 3,625 points in their division.
In addition, nearly all of the Lady Knights this year have received scholarships to compete at a higher level.
“I feel like a lot of people fail to remember that we demolished opponents at the national tournament. I personally feel like we were the best team out there,” transfer student and combo guard Patricia Anumgba said, adding that the loss, though heartbreaking, taught her lessons that she will carry with her.
“This season was one for the books,” another transfer student and point guard Lyric Swann said. “I feel like all of our accomplishments this year outshined the loss.”
Anumgba and Swann, who were selected to the NJCAA all-tournament team, are two of the nation’s leading junior college scorers, and transferred from the same school to play at CCBC Essex this year. Most of the Lady Knights, however, were playing together for the first time this year and had to learn how to cooperate and jell as a team. But, Swann said, each of them had aligning goals and worked hard to achieve them even when the players were not “under the bright lights” of the court.
“I felt like we did an amazing job,” Swann said. “We dedicated our time to the game, so when game time comes, we were ready and prepared.”
The Lady Knights, though they fought through some adversity at the start of the season, Seney said, quickly became like a family, and the season was an “amazing ride” that all of them will remember.
“We had each other’s backs throughout the season,” Anumgba said. “When one of us fell down, another player was there to pick them up.”
Both Anumgba and Swann said they are now trying to find a college that is a good next step for them, though they will never forget this team and the opportunity they had to play for the national title.
“It was bittersweet to have played our last game,” Swann said. “It is a reflection of the positive environment and family aspect that even through ups and downs in postseason, we did it all while having fun.”
