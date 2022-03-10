After posting 15 wins and only two losses for the season, one of its greatest records of all time, the Sparrows Point girls basketball team continued its historic run to the state quarterfinals to face an aggressive Gwynn Park; the Lady Pointers put up a strong fight yet came up short, losing 62-44 against the Brandywine team.
“I told the girls that they have nothing to hang their heads about,” coach Sarah Hazelton said in an interview. “Everyone always doubted Sparrows Point and thought that we could never make it this far. But (the girls) worked hard, and we were able to make history.”
The Lady Pointers swept in the regional tournament and everything seemed to go their way, that is, until state, when the team had foul call after foul call levied against them by the referees, according to Hazelton.
“That was the worst game of my coaching career thus far. I have never had a game like that,” she said. “It was like we weren’t allowed to perform. Every time we tried to perform, we had a call made against us, and the girls were taken out of their game.”
Hazelton said that her team did not lose that game because of a difference in skill, and that poor officiating made her feel like the game was five players against eight.
“I don’t feel that we got a just game,” she said. “It was like there was a target on us from the get-go. Maybe if there had been different officiating, then we may have had a different outcome.”
Despite the tough loss at state, Hazelton said that her team has a lot to be proud of, especially considering Sparrows Point has not had a winning season in recent memory, and is not really viewed as a “basketball school.”
In fact, two years ago, the Lady Pointers ended the season with 15 losses and only a couple of wins, and they were able to turn things around this year, Hazelton said, partly because of the new players who joined the team, including her own 6-foot tall daughter Myah, who is now a sophomore and was recognized in February as Baltimore Sun’s high school Athlete of the Week.
Myah Hazelton added size to a team that has not really had a lot of tall players in recent years, and she helped lead the team, Sarah said, as far as they got.
“Once you find that missing piece, then you can put that to the puzzle. And it all starts to come together, and you are able to perform,” Sarah Hazelton said.
Next year, the Lady Pointers are losing five seniors, and Myah Hazelton may seize opportunities to play at a higher level of competition and not return as well. Sarah Hazelton said that she is not yet sure if she will be coming back, and that it depends on her daughter’s and her own schedule.
“I said to the girls, ‘Even if there are a couple of bumps in the road in the next couple of years, anything is possible if you work hard,” she said, adding that she expects the team will continue to improve and rebuild in the coming years.
